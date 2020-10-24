Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,943 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries makes up 0.7% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 89.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rosemary A. Crane sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $34,034.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.92.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $13.76.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

