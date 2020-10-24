Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $222.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.41 and its 200 day moving average is $196.65. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $234.27.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

