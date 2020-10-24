Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Invests $250,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $171.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

