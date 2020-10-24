Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,930 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

