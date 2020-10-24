Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,434 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 115.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 211.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAI Wealth Management bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $138,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,546.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $356,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,566,152.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,734 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.69.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

