Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,929,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 139.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 41.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $735.48 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $778.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $709.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $622.43. The firm has a market cap of $86.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.77, a PEG ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.19, for a total transaction of $5,078,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,014,656.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $920,150.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,390 shares of company stock worth $19,718,278. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $725.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $719.05.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

