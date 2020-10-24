Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 197,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,753 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 2.2% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 10.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $191.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.