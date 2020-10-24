Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Sells 2,150 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH accounts for 1.7% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 210.0% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 150.0% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 723.8% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

NYSE:CCI opened at $158.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 88.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.29. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($1.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

