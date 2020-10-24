Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Takes $4.62 Million Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,000. Broadcom comprises about 1.8% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,450,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,557,343,000 after acquiring an additional 135,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after purchasing an additional 735,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,697,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,167,103,000 after purchasing an additional 175,771 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $995,102,000 after purchasing an additional 129,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Broadcom by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $464,250,000 after buying an additional 327,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom stock opened at $372.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $365.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $387.80. The stock has a market cap of $150.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $17,636,681.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $358.11 per share, with a total value of $30,081.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 654,941 shares of company stock worth $228,496,474. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.61.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.