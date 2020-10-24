Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,087,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,660,000 after acquiring an additional 230,514 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $83.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.38 and its 200 day moving average is $80.37. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $94.86.

