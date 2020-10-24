FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FEYE. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FireEye from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FireEye from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FireEye from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of FireEye from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FireEye from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE opened at $14.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.78. FireEye has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. FireEye had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $698,980.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 474,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,603,741.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,442 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in FireEye by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in FireEye during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FireEye during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

