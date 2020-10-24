First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FCBC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Community Bankshares from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut First Community Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

FCBC stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.57. First Community Bankshares has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $33.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.58.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 8.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Community Bankshares will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David D. Brown purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $26,481.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,297.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Scott Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $98,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,305.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,761. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCBC. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,346,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 44,664 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 173,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

