First Community Co. (FCCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on November 16th

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th.

First Community has raised its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get First Community alerts:

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. First Community had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 17.35%. Research analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Community in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on First Community in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.