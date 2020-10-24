First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th.

First Hawaiian has increased its dividend payment by 420.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $31.25.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FHB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Hawaiian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

