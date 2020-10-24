First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Announces Earnings Results

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 24.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

FHB stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.27. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $31.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Hawaiian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

