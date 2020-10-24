First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

FHB has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.27. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 452,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 29,773 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,628,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,917,000 after purchasing an additional 119,909 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 245,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

