First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FHB. ValuEngine downgraded First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Hawaiian from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group downgraded First Hawaiian from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.88.

Shares of FHB opened at $17.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $31.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 24.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 313.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

