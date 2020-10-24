First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Raised to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $19.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FR. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:FR opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.29.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.18). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 57.56%. The company had revenue of $116.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $1,157,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 118,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 49,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.