First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Purchased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,260,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,381 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem were worth $40,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 114.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,849,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,266,000 after acquiring an additional 985,843 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 106.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,198,000 after acquiring an additional 269,457 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 180.3% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 209,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 134,633 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem in the second quarter valued at $2,602,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 73,003 shares during the period. 51.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate Bancsystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.10 per share, for a total transaction of $364,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,252.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $43.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.23.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.47 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

