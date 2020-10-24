First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

First Interstate Bancsystem stock opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $43.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.47 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.10 per share, with a total value of $364,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,252.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 6.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 24,082 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,086,000 after acquiring an additional 45,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 27,212 shares during the last quarter. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

