First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $12.61 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.68.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 16.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,476,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,561,000 after purchasing an additional 501,114 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 29.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,036,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,191,000 after purchasing an additional 465,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 53.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 990,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 344,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,348,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,155,000 after purchasing an additional 309,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,393,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,651,000 after purchasing an additional 305,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

