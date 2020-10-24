First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (FPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $9.63.

Get First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd alerts:

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.