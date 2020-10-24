First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th.

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20. First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $9.63.

Get First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd alerts:

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.