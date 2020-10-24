FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Position Trimmed by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,062,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,646,219 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.20% of FirstEnergy worth $30,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,894,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,598,561,000 after purchasing an additional 254,321 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,708,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,949,000 after acquiring an additional 266,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,161,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,948,000 after acquiring an additional 78,300 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth about $179,050,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,282,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,094,000 after acquiring an additional 89,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.72.

NYSE:FE opened at $33.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.73. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

