Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Five9 from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Five9 from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $142.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.69. Five9 has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $148.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -364.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.04 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. Five9’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $1,936,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 113,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,597,915.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 13,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,565,307.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 103,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,585,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,123 shares of company stock valued at $17,186,131 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 224.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,755,000 after buying an additional 314,314 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 511,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,126,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 30,200.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

