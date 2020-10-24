Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.40.

NYSE FBC opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $39.31.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $60,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 6,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $207,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 22.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 25,384 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 83,660 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,801 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 48,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 12.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,516 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

