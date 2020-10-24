Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:PFD opened at $16.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

