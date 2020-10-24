Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (PFD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of PFD stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $17.83.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.