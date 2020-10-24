Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Receives $13.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Flex from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the second quarter worth $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Flex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flex during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 76.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.73. Flex has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Flex had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flex will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

