Fluent (FLNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Fluent to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Fluent had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $71.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.56 million. On average, analysts expect Fluent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. Fluent has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 2.70.

In other news, CEO Ryan Schulke purchased 14,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $34,602.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,443,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,949,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Matthew Conlin purchased 14,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $33,503.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 6,040,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Fluent in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

