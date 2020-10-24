Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.70

Shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 511536 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (NYSE:BFT)

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial technology, or information and business services. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

