Force Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $892,221.00 (FOR)

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. During the last week, Force Protocol has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and $892,221.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Force Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Force Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00034657 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $594.65 or 0.04577737 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00310297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00030063 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Force Protocol Profile

Force Protocol is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,337,316 tokens. The official message board for Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com. Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Force Protocol Token Trading

Force Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Force Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.