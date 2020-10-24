Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

FBRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Forte Biosciences from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Truist Securiti started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. FBR & Co started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

Forte Biosciences stock opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($9.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -7.58 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Forte Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

