Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $330 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $323.00 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Forward Air from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.80.

FWRD stock opened at $62.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day moving average is $53.05. Forward Air has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $72.09.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $281.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.98 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Research analysts predict that Forward Air will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 4,009 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $238,214.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,085.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew J. Jewell sold 5,858 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $319,905.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,394.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,660 shares of company stock worth $844,550. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

