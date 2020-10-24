Franklin Street Properties (NASDAQ:FSP) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NASDAQ:FSP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ FSP opened at $4.13 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

