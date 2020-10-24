Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Freedom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of FRHC opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Freedom has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 0.20.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.42 million during the quarter.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

