Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FCX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of FCX stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $18.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 111.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 79.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.