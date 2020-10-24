Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FCX. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.07.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $18.36 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after buying an additional 4,427,692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,776 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,922 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $13,848,000 after purchasing an additional 57,903 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth $4,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

