Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the natural resource company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FCX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $17.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Shares of FCX opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 13,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 18,636 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 203,273 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 42,420 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,454 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

