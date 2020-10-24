Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Raised to $23.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FCX. Raymond James set a $17.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Freeport-McMoRan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut Freeport-McMoRan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $18.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

