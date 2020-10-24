Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.50%. On average, analysts expect Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.53. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $46.55.

FMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.10.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

