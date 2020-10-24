Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research cut shares of Frontline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.07.

NYSE:FRO opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.66 million. Frontline had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Frontline will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 32.31%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

