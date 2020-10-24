Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

FULT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulton Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.67.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $18.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,692 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 18,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

