Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

Get Galapagos alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Galapagos from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Galapagos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Galapagos from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Galapagos from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.46.

Galapagos stock opened at $127.65 on Wednesday. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $274.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.29. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.88). Galapagos had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $129.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.41 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Galapagos will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galapagos (GLPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.