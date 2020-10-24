Galiano Gold (NYSE:GAU) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galiano Gold (NYSE:GAU) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galiano Gold Inc. provides mining services. It principally explores and develops gold fields. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana , West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. Galiano Gold Inc., formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc., is based in VANCOUVER. “

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.40 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $3.25 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.68.

GAU opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42. Galiano Gold has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $350.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Galiano Gold (NYSE:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Galiano Gold will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the second quarter worth about $27,141,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Galiano Gold in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Galiano Gold in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galiano Gold (GAU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.