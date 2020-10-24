Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nomura increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $32.41 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.70.

GLPI stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $49.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.28). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $261.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

