GAP (NYSE:GPS) Given New $20.00 Price Target at B. Riley

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

GPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. BofA Securities upgraded GAP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on GAP from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of GAP in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAP currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.37.

Get GAP alerts:

NYSE GPS opened at $21.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.58. GAP has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $21.65.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GAP will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GAP news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $647,471.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,554.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in GAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 86.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 3.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 16,601 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in GAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.