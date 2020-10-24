GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BofA Securities raised GAP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on GAP from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley upped their price objective on GAP from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on GAP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. GAP has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.37.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $21.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. GAP has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GAP will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $647,471.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,554.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in GAP by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,339,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,094 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,439,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $79,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,682 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,876,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,482,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 92,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 625.8% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,274,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

