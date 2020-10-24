GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at MKM Partners

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target hoisted by MKM Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

GPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GAP from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BofA Securities raised GAP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on GAP from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GAP from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.37.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $21.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. GAP has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.58.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. GAP had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GAP will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GAP news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $647,471.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,554.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in GAP by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GAP by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,482,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after buying an additional 92,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of GAP by 790.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 317,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 282,061 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the first quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in GAP in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

