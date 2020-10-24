GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Raised to $23.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BofA Securities raised shares of GAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GAP from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. GAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.37.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. GAP has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.24. GAP had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GAP will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $436,052.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,554.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in shares of GAP in the third quarter valued at $196,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in GAP during the third quarter worth $308,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in GAP by 86.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 3.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 16,601 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the third quarter worth $177,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

